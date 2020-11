ROTSTEIN, SADIE On Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Sadie Rotstein, beloved wife of the late Matthew Rotstein. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Ian Gibson, Elysa and Bruce Berdock, Ori and Brenda Rotstein, and Douglas and Tiffany Rotstein. Dear sister of the late Joseph Rotman, Jean Hanser, and Mary Goodman. Devoted grandmother of Rohanna, Eli and Janet, Zoey and Ben, Carey and Talia, Mark and Samantha, Lauren and Travis, Joshua, Stella, Isabel and great-grandmother of Jacob, Vanessa, Matthew, and Summer. A family graveside service was held on Friday, November 13, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Sadie Rotstein Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca