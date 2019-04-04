THOMSEN, Sadie (nee McCAHON) Peacefully, in her sleep on April 1, 2019, at age 95. Loving mother of Karen Beri and her husband Michael and devoted grandmother to Evan. Survived by her sister Betty Henderson and brother Tommy McCahon. Sadie was a tireless volunteer for many years at Treasures, a legacy she has passed on to her grandson. Funeral service will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Monday, April 8th at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. Interment Highland Memory Gardens. In keeping with Sadie's love of animals, donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2019