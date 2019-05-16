LIOTTA, SAL RICHARD It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sal Richard Liotta on May 13, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Janis (nee Passarelli). Loving father of Richard, Steve, Jennifer and her husband Kirby Kuindersma. Treasured grandpa of Jack and Ben; Cali and Zach; Eliana and Nathan. Beloved brother of Virginia and the late Mary, Ignatia, Josephine and John. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sal served in the US Marine Corps, was an Auxiliary Constable for Hamilton-Wentworth Regional Police and a longtime employee of Philips. In retirement, Sal was a volunteer for Victim Services of York Region. Friends may visit at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Langstaff and Bayview) on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 5633 Hwy. 7 in Markham. Interment to be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019