1/1
Salima Zulieka Karim ELLIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Salima's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELLIS, Salima Zulieka Karim July 20, 1953 - June 28, 2020 Peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Salima Ellis, dearly beloved wife of the late Frank Ellis. Loving mother of Roseanna and her fiancé Stuart Blake. Grandmother to a little one expected in August. Salima will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Funeral Service at Newediuk Funeral Home, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Due to social distancing and limited seating, the funeral will be live webcasted. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved