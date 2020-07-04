ELLIS, Salima Zulieka Karim July 20, 1953 - June 28, 2020 Peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Salima Ellis, dearly beloved wife of the late Frank Ellis. Loving mother of Roseanna and her fiancé Stuart Blake. Grandmother to a little one expected in August. Salima will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Funeral Service at Newediuk Funeral Home, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Due to social distancing and limited seating, the funeral will be live webcasted. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com