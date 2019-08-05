CONNOR, SALLY ANN (nee WILLIAMS) Passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Joseph Brant Hospital, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Ken O'Breza. Loving mother of Henry Connor (Mary), Katherine Cameron (Glen), Sheri Goldsmith (Matthew) and Cynthia Curran (Tam). Proud grandmother of Stephanie (Derrick), John, Taylor and Baillie. Cherished great-grandmother of Kaden. Dear sister of Philip Williams (Lynn) and Cathy Balzer (Carl). Predeceased by her brother Peter Williams. Sally will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sally had a career at the University of Toronto as a business and office manager. She was a dedicated member of The Lions Club in Burlington. If wished, donations in memory of Sally to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.smithsfh.com for further information.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 5, 2019