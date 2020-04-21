KERMAN, SALLY-ANN On Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Martin Kerman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Michael Rumack of Israel, and Randy and Tammarishka Kerman. Dear sister and sister- in-law of Seymour and Cheryl Eptstein. Devoted grandmother of Ziv and Erez, Noam and Irit, Netta, Jessica and Glenn, Liam and Becky, Melissa and Craig, Amanda, and Kailie and Alex. Devoted great-grandmother of Yuval, Be'ri, Colin, Eliah, and Asher. A family service was held on Monday, April 20, 2020 in the Congregation Har Tikvah Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Har Tikvah Congregation of Brampton, 905-792-7589.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2020.