Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALLY B. (SARAH) LEWIS. View Sign Service Information Mackey Funeral Home Inc. 33 Peel Street Lindsay , ON K9V 3L9 (705)-328-2721 Obituary

LEWIS, SALLY (SARAH) B. (nee EVANS) March 19, 1928 - April 23, 2019 Our beloved and vivacious Sally has gone on to bigger and better things. We imagine her beautiful soprano voice singing in heaven. We were so happy to welcome Sally into the family after our own mom passed. She gave our father, Vaughan Lewis, a second lease on life! These two "kids" married at 81 years old and enjoyed over 11 wonderful years together. They travelled and were very happy. Sally was born in Felindre, Wales and until her recent move to Lindsay, was very much a part of Dewi Sant, the Welsh Church in Toronto. True to her roots, she loved to sing! She started and led a Christmas Choir every year at their Toronto home. Prior to retiring, Sally was a nurse, trained in London, England and she practiced in the UK, Canada and the States. She is survived by her loving husband Vaughan Lewis, her (step) children, Susan Wallace, (Ron), Janet Cumming (Jim), Carol Stuart (Garry) and Gillian Lewis (Stephen), nieces and nephew in UK, Melissa Ridings (Simon) and Gareth Evans (Caroline), Gaynor Haywood (Mark), David Evans (Joan) as well as step-children Linda, Karen and Scott (Funderburk) in Atlanta, GA. Sally was predeceased by her parents, Brinley and Mary Jane Evans, husband "RIP" Funderburk, her sister Jean Layland (Jack) and brother Glyn Evans (Barbara). She will be missed by her many friends and family in the States, the UK and Canada. Condolences can be sent to Vaughan Lewis, Victoria Manor, 220 Angeline St. S., #103, Lindsay, ON K9V 0J8. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, may be sent to Dewi Sant Welsh United Church, 33 Melrose Ave., Toronto, ON M5M 1Y6. Final arrangements entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay, ON.

LEWIS, SALLY (SARAH) B. (nee EVANS) March 19, 1928 - April 23, 2019 Our beloved and vivacious Sally has gone on to bigger and better things. We imagine her beautiful soprano voice singing in heaven. We were so happy to welcome Sally into the family after our own mom passed. She gave our father, Vaughan Lewis, a second lease on life! These two "kids" married at 81 years old and enjoyed over 11 wonderful years together. They travelled and were very happy. Sally was born in Felindre, Wales and until her recent move to Lindsay, was very much a part of Dewi Sant, the Welsh Church in Toronto. True to her roots, she loved to sing! She started and led a Christmas Choir every year at their Toronto home. Prior to retiring, Sally was a nurse, trained in London, England and she practiced in the UK, Canada and the States. She is survived by her loving husband Vaughan Lewis, her (step) children, Susan Wallace, (Ron), Janet Cumming (Jim), Carol Stuart (Garry) and Gillian Lewis (Stephen), nieces and nephew in UK, Melissa Ridings (Simon) and Gareth Evans (Caroline), Gaynor Haywood (Mark), David Evans (Joan) as well as step-children Linda, Karen and Scott (Funderburk) in Atlanta, GA. Sally was predeceased by her parents, Brinley and Mary Jane Evans, husband "RIP" Funderburk, her sister Jean Layland (Jack) and brother Glyn Evans (Barbara). She will be missed by her many friends and family in the States, the UK and Canada. Condolences can be sent to Vaughan Lewis, Victoria Manor, 220 Angeline St. S., #103, Lindsay, ON K9V 0J8. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, may be sent to Dewi Sant Welsh United Church, 33 Melrose Ave., Toronto, ON M5M 1Y6. Final arrangements entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay, ON. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close