BINKS, SALLY December 13, 1951 - January 24, 2020 Sally picked a beautiful sunset to be her last one on the evening of Friday, January 24, 2020, after fighting a year-long battle with leukemia. She was at home in Calgary and surrounded by family. She had the warmth of the sun shining on her face and favourite view of the mountains right until the end. Sally passed peacefully just moments after the sun went down. Sally loved looking at the moon and would reach out to encourage friends and family to do the same on a particularly beautiful night. She was born on a day with a full moon brightening the night sky, a wonderful metaphor for the affect she had on the lives of those around her. It was fitting there was a new moon on her final night; the light gone but destined to return and reflect into our hearts as our love for her lives on. Sally is survived by her sister Betty (Dave), brother Bob, husband Greg, daughter Anne, son Jeff and daughter-in-law Jeanette. She also leaves a lasting impact of love and laughter throughout the community. A celebration of life will be held in Ontario this summer. In lieu of flowers, people are invited to be part of Sally's Squad in the 2020 Leukemia Light the Night walk this October, or make a donation to Calgary Reads. People may also donate blood as Sally would not have been able to create an extra year of memories after her diagnosis without all the generous blood donors who gave her the gift of life. The family would like to thank the wonderful team of professionals at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre who helped Sally in her fight, as well as the incredibly kind EMS personnel who supported the family through Sally's passing. Sally you will be missed. "I'll be looking at the moon but I'll be seeing you."
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020