DAY, SALLY (nee STANBURY) 1951 - 2020 Sally passed away at home with her family by her side on May 11, 2020. Anyone who knew her would describe her as the most thoughtful, selfless and caring person they had ever met; she had a special way of seeing the best in everyone. She loved nothing more than to spend time at the cottage in Coboconk with family or sewing or knitting gifts for family and friends. While her death came far too soon, her memory will live on through years of happy memories, pictures and keepsakes. Sally was predeceased by her parents, Marg and Dick Stanbury, and is survived by her daughters Jen Glass (Jeff), Jackie Shaw (Charlie), her 4 grandchildren, whom she loved more than words can say, Tyler, Victoria, Lucas, and Cooper and her sister, Jane Baynham (Gordon Gibson). A Celebration of Life will be held once social distancing measures are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on May 21, 2020.