DI STASI, SALLY (nee INGRASSIA) Peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age 96. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Di Stasi. Loving mother of Frank and Tony. Cherished nonna of Lindsey, Angela (Jared), Douglas (Melany), David, and Christina (Jordan). Grand-nonna of Eva. Dear sister of Ann Freeman (late Jim). Sally will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Park Health Care would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019