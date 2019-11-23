Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM McLean House, Sunnybrook Estates 135 Armistice Drive North York , ON View Map Service 2:00 PM McLean House, Sunnybrook Estates 135 Armistice Drive North York , ON View Map Obituary

PRIOR, SALLY JANE Died peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Toronto at Michael Garron Hospital, on November 11, 2019. After living bravely for many years with the challenges of Multiple Sclerosis and with very complex health care needs, Sally was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and showed remarkable resilience and fortitude up to her death. Always the life of the party, Sally was dearly loved by her family and close friends and was well known and liked in the Complex Continuing Care unit of Michael Garron Hospital, where she had been living. Predeceased by her dedicated father Donald Prior, Sally leaves behind her caring mother Jane, her loving brothers Kent (Allyson) and Kirk (Erin) and her nieces and nephews Fen, Maeve, Ry and Declan. Special thanks to the staff on J5 in Complex Continuing Care at Michael Garron Hospital for all their care and to Sally's many wonderful doctors over the years, including Dr. W. Simmonds, Dr. K. Workentin for their special attention. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 22nd at McLean House, Sunnybrook Estates, 135 Armistice Drive, North York, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., with words of remembrance to be spoken at 2:00 p.m. Donations in Sally's memory would be welcome to the MS Society or the . No flowers please.

PRIOR, SALLY JANE Died peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Toronto at Michael Garron Hospital, on November 11, 2019. After living bravely for many years with the challenges of Multiple Sclerosis and with very complex health care needs, Sally was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and showed remarkable resilience and fortitude up to her death. Always the life of the party, Sally was dearly loved by her family and close friends and was well known and liked in the Complex Continuing Care unit of Michael Garron Hospital, where she had been living. Predeceased by her dedicated father Donald Prior, Sally leaves behind her caring mother Jane, her loving brothers Kent (Allyson) and Kirk (Erin) and her nieces and nephews Fen, Maeve, Ry and Declan. Special thanks to the staff on J5 in Complex Continuing Care at Michael Garron Hospital for all their care and to Sally's many wonderful doctors over the years, including Dr. W. Simmonds, Dr. K. Workentin for their special attention. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 22nd at McLean House, Sunnybrook Estates, 135 Armistice Drive, North York, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., with words of remembrance to be spoken at 2:00 p.m. Donations in Sally's memory would be welcome to the MS Society or the . No flowers please. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019

