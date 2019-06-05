CREIGHTON, Sally Joyce (nee McGOWAN) Longtime teacher with The Metropolitan Separate School Board. Beloved wife of Robert E. Creighton and mother of Laura and the late David Creighton. Sadly missed by her sister Dr. Geraldine McGowan, sister-in-law Patricia Hatt, niece Sue Coleman and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Parish, 222 Ridley Blvd. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019