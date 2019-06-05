Sally Joyce CREIGHTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Joyce CREIGHTON.
Service Information
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON
M4T 2V8
(416)-485-9129
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Parish
222 Ridley Boulevard
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Obituary

CREIGHTON, Sally Joyce (nee McGOWAN) Longtime teacher with The Metropolitan Separate School Board. Beloved wife of Robert E. Creighton and mother of Laura and the late David Creighton. Sadly missed by her sister Dr. Geraldine McGowan, sister-in-law Patricia Hatt, niece Sue Coleman and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Parish, 222 Ridley Blvd. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.