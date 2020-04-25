SALLY STRAUSS
1917 - 2020
STRAUSS, SALLY Sally Strauss passed away at the age of 103, on April 16, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario. Born on January 4, 1917, she grew up on a farm in Newmarket, Ontario with her parents, Anne and Reuben Rodney and five older brothers, Benjamin, Abraham, Samuel, Joseph and Louis. She married Cecil Strauss in 1939, and her daughter Rochelle was born in 1944. When her daughter passed away in 2000, Sally filled the loss with an endless supply of love for her family, amongst whom she was famous for her chicken matzah ball soup, apple pie, and artful knitting. Buby will be deeply missed by her grandchildren and their spouses, Amy (Andrew), Lesley (David), David (Carla) and Robert (Mina), and her great-grandchildren, Rachel, Sonia, Benjamin, Julia and Sarah. She will always be remembered with joy, energy, strength and gladness. To contact her family, write to swar444gmail.com. Donations may be made to Toronto Long-Term Care Workers through Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel: www.benjamins.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
