CARROLL, Sally Violet Ann (nee McAULEY) October 28, 1940 - January 29, 2020 Surrounded by family and friends in her last weeks, Sally passed away January 29, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. Sally is survived by her loving children Kelly (Mike), Lisa and Ryan, her adoring grandchildren (Oskar and Felix), her 'sibs' Rosemary, David, Valerie, Stephen, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved partner, Herman. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Centre, located at 50 Overlea Blvd. in Toronto. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 10:00 am at the St. Brigid's Parish, located at 300 Wolverleigh Blvd. in Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020