ATTARDO, SALVATORE "SAM" The Lord called our loving husband and father Sam, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 78. Sam was the beloved husband of Mirella for 53 years. He will be forever missed as a loving father to Josie Anne and John Consiglio, Nancy and Sebastian Dinolfo, Daniela Attardo and John Pafundi and John Sam and Kei Attardo. Cherished Nonno of Francesca and Mark Flood, Samantha, Dustin, Domonique, Giordana, Leo-Michael, Alessia, Nicholas, Eric, Joshua, Samuel, Giovanni and Nathaniel. Very special great-grandfather to James. Lovingly remembered by his sister Rose and (late) Philip Monachino, (late) Joseph and Dolly Attardo, Mike and Mimi Attardo and Frank and Pina Attardo. Sam was predeceased by his parents Giovanni and Giuseppina Attardo. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and very close friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Trelavan, Dr. Carlisle and all the nurses, including Cathy and Nicole, from the Dialysis Unit at St. Joseph's Healthcare Centre. A very special thank you to Kay from the Fortinos Pharmacy as well. The visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington, on Sunday, September 8th from 3-7 p.m. and Monday, September 9th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m, including a prayer vigil at 8:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be Celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2265 Headon Road, Burlington, on Tuesday, September 10th at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Expressions of sympathy to St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton and the Kidney Foundation are very much appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 8, 2019