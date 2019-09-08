Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALVATORE "SAM" ATTARDO. View Sign Service Information Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington 1167 Guelph Line Burlington , ON L7P 2S7 (905)-632-3333 Obituary

ATTARDO, SALVATORE "SAM" The Lord called our loving husband and father Sam, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 78. Sam was the beloved husband of Mirella for 53 years. He will be forever missed as a loving father to Josie Anne and John Consiglio, Nancy and Sebastian Dinolfo, Daniela Attardo and John Pafundi and John Sam and Kei Attardo. Cherished Nonno of Francesca and Mark Flood, Samantha, Dustin, Domonique, Giordana, Leo-Michael, Alessia, Nicholas, Eric, Joshua, Samuel, Giovanni and Nathaniel. Very special great-grandfather to James. Lovingly remembered by his sister Rose and (late) Philip Monachino, (late) Joseph and Dolly Attardo, Mike and Mimi Attardo and Frank and Pina Attardo. Sam was predeceased by his parents Giovanni and Giuseppina Attardo. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and very close friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Trelavan, Dr. Carlisle and all the nurses, including Cathy and Nicole, from the Dialysis Unit at St. Joseph's Healthcare Centre. A very special thank you to Kay from the Fortinos Pharmacy as well. The visitation will be held at



ATTARDO, SALVATORE "SAM" The Lord called our loving husband and father Sam, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 78. Sam was the beloved husband of Mirella for 53 years. He will be forever missed as a loving father to Josie Anne and John Consiglio, Nancy and Sebastian Dinolfo, Daniela Attardo and John Pafundi and John Sam and Kei Attardo. Cherished Nonno of Francesca and Mark Flood, Samantha, Dustin, Domonique, Giordana, Leo-Michael, Alessia, Nicholas, Eric, Joshua, Samuel, Giovanni and Nathaniel. Very special great-grandfather to James. Lovingly remembered by his sister Rose and (late) Philip Monachino, (late) Joseph and Dolly Attardo, Mike and Mimi Attardo and Frank and Pina Attardo. Sam was predeceased by his parents Giovanni and Giuseppina Attardo. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and very close friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Trelavan, Dr. Carlisle and all the nurses, including Cathy and Nicole, from the Dialysis Unit at St. Joseph's Healthcare Centre. A very special thank you to Kay from the Fortinos Pharmacy as well. The visitation will be held at SMITH 'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington, on Sunday, September 8th from 3-7 p.m. and Monday, September 9th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m, including a prayer vigil at 8:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be Celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2265 Headon Road, Burlington, on Tuesday, September 10th at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Expressions of sympathy to St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton and the Kidney Foundation are very much appreciated. www.smithsfh.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close