BELLISSIMO, SALVATORE DOMENIC "SAM" With sadness, the family announces the passing of Sam (Salvatore), on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 90. Loving husband to Nicky (nee: Iamarino) for 64 years. Cherished father to Ralph (Laurel) and Vicki (Ron). Predeceased by son-in-law Steve Holland. Devoted Nonno to Carl, Luc and Chris (Charlotte) and great-nonno to Colton and Sloan. Dear brother of Rosaria and predeceased by siblings Luigina, Rosina and Gaetano. Stepbrother of Vittorio and Erminia. Will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Rd. (north of Dundas St. E.), on Thursday, June 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday, June 7th from 10-11 a.m. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the or the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019