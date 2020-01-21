|
LAMANTIA, SALVATORE 1950-2020 Passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Laura. He will always be remembered by his many relatives and friends. Visitation will take place at the Highland Funeral Home - Scarborough (3280 Sheppard Ave. E., west of Warden Rd.), on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery (305 Erskine Ave., off Bayview Ave., north of Eglinton Ave. E.). A reception to follow at the Highland Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020