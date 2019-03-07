PELAIA, Salvatore 'Sam' Passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga in his 54th year. Beloved son of the late Antonio and Maria Teresa. Dearly loved brother of Joe (Dorothy), and Maria (Joe). Loved Zio of Tracy (Gary), Bruna (Vito), Tony (Stefania) and Emilia (David) and great-uncle of Tajen, Jayda, Kyonn, Frankie and Ariah. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 a.m., Holy Angels Church, 61 Jutland Rd., Etobicoke. Entombment Glendale Mausoleum. www.hogle.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore "Sam" PELAIA.
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019