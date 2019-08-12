PUSATERI, SALVATORE Salvatore Pusateri, known to friends as "Toto" passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the age of 94 lovingly surrounded by his family. A native of Termini Imerese, Salvatore immigrated to Canada in 1958. In 1963, he founded Pusateri's Supermarket on St. Clair Avenue in Toronto with his wife, Rosaria and his two children, Cosimo and Antonina. Salvatore will always be remembered as a hard worker, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 for a celebration of Salvatore's life. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, August 14th at 10:45 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Funeral Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Salvatore can be made to Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2019