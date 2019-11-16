RUZZA, SALVATORE God called Salvatore peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 73. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Ada. Cherished by his dear children, Andrew (Isana), Richard and Deborah (Napier MacPherson). Proud Nonno to Dillan, Eric, Sienna, Chelsea and Dakota. Deceased Salvatore will always be remembered by his sister Iolanda (Gerardo Boccia); sisters-in-law Maria, Anna, Franca; and brother-in-law Gino. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 6-9 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (on Bayview Ave., south of Hwy. 7). If so desired, donations in memory of Salvatore may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or the Lung Association. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019