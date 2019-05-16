LANDY, SAM August 7, 1984 - May 10, 2019 Steamfitter, was a wonderful, kind and loving man. Son of Peter and Sally Landy; brother to Joel and his wife Stephanie; and uncle to Isabella and Margot. Partner of Michelle Bernier of Orillia and friend to her daughters, Aliya and Anika. His family invites all who wish to say goodbye to this very special man to join us at Christ Church, 22 Nancy Street, Bolton L7E 5T4, on Friday, May 17, 2019 for visitation at the church from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Funeral from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. with reception in the church hall from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. A "Celebration of Life" will be held later in the summer in Orillia. We ask that you do not send flowers. Donations to DeNovo Treatment Centre, 87 Forbes Hill Drive, Huntsville, ON P1H 0B6, care of [email protected] in Sam's name would be greatly appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Sam in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019