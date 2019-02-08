Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LIMA, Sam With great sadness but with gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of Sam Lima on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 surrounded by the love and care of his devoted family. Beloved husband of 63 years to Frances (Iacono). Cherished father of Joanne (John Madden), Sal, Carolyn (Steve Filice) and John. Adored grandfather of David and Victoria Filice. Predeceased by his sister Lena. Loving brother of Margaret Trinetti. Loving brother-in-law of Florence Iacono, Pina Iacono and Frances Iacono. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Charles Saso, Dean Trinetti, Joseph Iacono, Frank Iacono, Lawrence Iacono, John Giummarra and sister-in-law Jenny Giummarra. Fun and loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Sam was a respected and successful entrepreneur and owner of Casa Lima restaurant. In 2018, he received a Sovereign Award for his contributions to Thoroughbred Racing as a former vice-president and director of the HBPA and long time president of the Toronto Thoroughbred Racing Club. He will be dearly missed by his many friends. The family will receive friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 122 Rathburn Road, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill. Online condolences at



2058 Kipling Ave

Etobicoke , ON M9W4J9

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019

