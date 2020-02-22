|
KIMURA, SAM MASATO November 13, 1928 to February 10, 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Sam on February 10, 2020 at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital. Sam was the loving husband of Mary (nee Iwasa) for 66 years. Born in Vancouver, BC, the oldest of 3 siblings, he was predeceased by sister Edna Eiko Otsu, her husband Don and their son Garry and brother Stan Seiya (Nancy). He is survived by sisters-in-law Josephine Shimizu (Andy, predeceased) and Helen Tokiwa (John, predeceased), along with many nephews and their families. Sam was an ardent fan of football, tennis and card games. He loved a challenge and could often be found working on puzzlers, sudoku and kakuro. He was passionate about the game of golf, which he shared with Mary and passed on to his nephews. He enjoyed many vacations golfing with friends in the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, USA and Canada. After retiring, he and Mary escaped to Florida for the winter months, where they hosted many family members and friends. Sam was happiest, being able to do things for the family, such as hosting Thanksgiving dinners at the Old Mill, or organizing the annual family golf tournament. An ever thoughtful and accommodating husband, Sam gamely took up ballroom dancing, becoming a coveted dance partner at many weddings and events. Quiet, with a dry sense of humour, Sam will always be remembered for his strength, generosity and humility… along with spoiling his beloved dogs, Renou and Toby. In honour of his wishes, cremation and a private family funeral service have already taken place. If desired, donations in his memory, can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. "Uncle Sam" will be missed dearly by Mary, his nephews and their families… and never forgotten for a life very well-lived.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020