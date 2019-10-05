RUSSO, SAM Peacefully September 2, 2019, at age 90. Much loved brother of Lucy (Russ) Pitrone, Grace (Peter) Boyle and lifetime partner of the late Peter Paul Witjes. Remembered also by his nieces, nephews and their families and many friends. Sam was an inspiring art teacher for many years in Niagara Falls and Lewiston, NY, before moving to Toronto, Canada. We are grateful for his fun and exciting communication, a great support at all times. Some of his art can be seen at Burchfield Penney Art Center or Albright-Knox Museum in Buffalo, however the most important art is what he gave us all; be creative in the best way to live your life. The Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13th, 1-3 p.m. at 33 Elmhurst Ave., Toronto, Canada M2N 6G8.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019