BABA, SAM SADAAKI 1926 - 2019 At his home in Stouffville, Ont., Sadaaki (Sam) Baba passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Hisaye (nee Omoto) and dear daughter Donna, Sam was able to enjoy many years with his son Daley (Janet), grandsons, Greg (Cindy) and Ron (Jennifer) and great-grandchildren, Joanne, Renee, Nathan and Matthew. He was the eldest brother of the late Tatsuo (Harue), Hideo (Mattie), Tom Osamu (Jean), late Kimiyo (late Mas), Gloria (Satch), late Teruko, late George (Marie), Harold, Margurete (Sam) and Gerry (Beverley). As owner of the Cooper Baba furrier supply company, he was well known within the industry in Toronto and across Canada. Following his retirement, he volunteered as a driver for Momiji Seniors Residence for many years and enjoyed driving residents to their various appointments. He was able to have the freedom of driving right up until mid-2019. Sam was a very active supporter of the Toronto Buddhist Church where he served for many years on the executive committee of the Sangha Mens group and was instrumental in building Lumbini Campsite in Wasaga Beach. He was an avid sportsman, who throughout his life excelled in a wide variety of sports like judo, fishing and bowling, but especially golf. Scoring his age or better was a common delight for Sam and he was able to enjoy the game with his regular gang at Remington Parkview right up until the age of 91. A private funeral service has been arranged. The family would be grateful if donations in remembrance of this kind and generous man be directed to the Markham Stouffville Hospital or the Toronto Buddhist Church. Sam will always be missed and always loved.

