CLARKE, SAMUEL DAVID Died peacefully, at Kensington Gardens in Toronto on March 26, 2020 at the age of 82 years. He was predeceased in 2009 by the love of his life, Diane (Little) and is survived by his daughters Katherine, Jennifer (Mike), and Allyson (Jamie), his grandchildren Josh, Charlotte, Meghan, Maddy, Emma, and Sam, his sisters and brothers Helen, Hal (Barbara), Kathy, and Peter (Sandra), brother-in-law Tom (Sharyn) and a large and loving extended family. Dave was a man of many words and enjoyed nothing more than regaling his loved ones with a good story and sharing the seemingly endless store of knowledge he possessed on almost any topic. Known as Ace Goodlooks to his friends, he filled any room with his exuberant laughter, and he was happiest when presiding over a large gathering of family and friends with Diane at his side. Dave was an extremely proud father and grandfather who never wasted an opportunity to brag about his daughters or grandchildren. He was known as Bobo to his grandchildren, a nickname he embraced even more after learning that it meant 'fool' in Portugese. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Briton House and Kensington Gardens in Toronto. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. No service will be held at this time, instead a celebration of Dave's life will take place once it's safe for people to gather in groups and share warm hugs again. Memories or messages of condolence may be shared at the Morley Bedford condolence link.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020