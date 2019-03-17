GUTMACHER, SAMUEL (SAM) On Friday, March 15, 2019, at North York General Hospital. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father to Emily and Rob Valletta. Devoted grandfather to Harlea, Jessika and Eden and great-grandfather to Hayden. Dear brother-in-law to Sharon and Alan Saipe. Special uncle to Jack and Sherri Kamrad, Rachel and Mike McDonald, Abby Gutmacher, Ferne Cohen, Martin and Adina Saipe and 10 great-nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by his many dear friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Community Section at Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Baycrest, Freeman Family Day Centre, 416-785-2875, or North York General Hospital - Cardiac Care, 416-756-6944, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2019