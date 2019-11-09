Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Samuel Isaiah WILLIAMS. View Sign Service Information Oshawa Funeral Home 847 King Street West Oshawa , ON L1J2L4 (905)-721-1234 Obituary

WILLIAMS, Dr. Samuel Isaiah 1929-2019 It is with sadness that we advise of the passing of Dr. Samuel "Sammy" Williams on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his wife Mavis, and survived by loving children Hilary (Wayne), Andrew and David (Annette), current wife Patricia, and grandchildren, Nathan, Meagan, Matthew and Ashley. Dr. Williams was a surgeon who managed hospitals in Cayman Islands, Jamaica and, since 1973, practiced medicine in Oshawa, Ontario. Beloved and highly respected by a very wide circle of friends and family, he will be deeply missed, leaving a legacy of excellence in academics, medicine and sports. Also known as "Sam, the Renaissance man", his keen intellect, passion for life, sense of humour and positive attitude were inspiring to many. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at



