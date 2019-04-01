McKELVEY, SAMUEL JOHN 'JACK' 1933 - 2019 Peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 85 years. Jack, beloved husband of Patricia (Pat) Flannery for 62 years. Loving father of Maureen (Ken Pryor) and Sharon McKelvey. Cherished Grandpa to Thomas Pryor. Dear brother of Mary (Ron) Sherwood and Jean (the late Ron) Jackson. Jack will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Jack was a previous employee for Northern Miner Press Ltd./ Norgraghics for over 40 years, he started working there at a young age and continued through until his retirement. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland). Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. In keeping with Jack's wishes, cremation to follow. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stoke Foundation or the Michael Garron Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019