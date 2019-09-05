Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAMUEL VICTOR "VIC" MARCUS. View Sign Service Information Mackey Funeral Home Inc. 33 Peel Street Lindsay , ON K9V 3L9 (705)-328-2721 Obituary

MARCUS, SAMUEL VICTOR "VIC" Passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, at the age of 80. Vic moved to Canada from Northern Ireland when he was 18 years old. He was an original member of the Irish Rovers before becoming a police officer with the Toronto Port Police and then eventually the Toronto Metropolitan Police, with whom he had retired after 31 years of service. Vic was a loving, devoted husband to his wife, the late Mary Marcus (2013) and a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was also a caring "father" to his pride and joy Tara, his border collie, who gave him companionship for the last six years. He touched the hearts of everyone he met. He was predeceased by his parents Joe and Elizabeth Marcus, and his brother Joe Marcus (2018). He is survived by his brother, Ivan Marcus and his many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, on Tuesday, September 10th, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made at

