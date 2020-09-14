WILKES, SAMUEL On Saturday, September 12, 2020. Samuel Wilkes, beloved husband of Elizabeth. Loving father and father-in-law of Tracey and Jim Hill, and Brett Wilkes and Leanne Milloy. Dear brother of the late Jewel Rose. Devoted grandfather of John, Victoria, Fiona, Sydney, and Maddison and great-grandfather of Jack, Ruby, and Lily. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, 1-800- 226-8464.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 14, 2020.