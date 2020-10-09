1/1
SAMUEL WILSON
WILSON, SAMUEL Sam passed away peacefully at the Bridgepoint palliative care centre on October 5 from complications arising from bladder cancer. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty; his sons Bryan (Stephanie) and Gary (Nancy); his grandchildren Mark, Sean, Katie, Jamie and Patrick, and his great-grandchildren Asher and Brady. Sam was born in 1932 in Comber, N. Ireland where he met the love of his life, Betty. While his soccer skills would have allowed him to stay and play professionally, he immigrated to Toronto in 1953, with less than $20 in his pocket, in search of greater opportunity. Betty joined him a few months later and they were married that year. His professional business career saw Sam rise to become one of the most respected developers in Ontario leading such organizations as McClintock Homes, Costain and finally Brookfield Homes. He named many of the streets in various subdivisions after his favourite places in Ireland. Retirement would see Sam focus on two of his passions - golf and family. Being retired rekindled his love of playing golf - which previously saw Sam caddy for a friend at the 1951 British Open at Royal Portrush. Up until his illness he continued to exercise and tinker with new clubs, in hopes of adding distance to his drives. One of the last rounds he played in 2019 saw Sam shoot his age 87, proving that the tinkering worked. Most importantly he took great pride in watching each of his grandchildren grow into the fine adults that they are today. An impressive legacy from a man who took a chance in 1953. The family would like to thank the medical teams at Sunnybrook, the Toronto LHIN and Bridgepoint for their care during such a difficult time. In keeping with his wishes there will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers we would kindly ask that you support The Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
