WELLS, SANDIE Sandie will be sadly missed by her sister Susan Drummond (Robert), niece Lisa Strachan (Richard) and great-nephew Dillon Strachan. Devoted Mother to her late daughter Deanne Wells. Lovingly remembered by her PMA family, many friends and neighbours. Come celebrate Sandie's life at Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Avenue in Ajax on Sunday, February 2nd, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada or the Toronto Zoo would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020