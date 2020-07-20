ORODI, Sandor (Alex) Peacefully passed away at the Scarborough Hospital – Birchmount Campus, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 88. Loving and completely devoted husband of Susan (nee Totok). Beloved father of the late Alex Jr. (survived by wife Christine) and Tom (Anna). Cherished grandfather of Stephen (Christina), Heather (Cris) and Natalie. Treasured great-grandfather of Jordyn, Dane, Alysse, Olivia and Kiera. He will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews Susie, Tammy, Leslie, Cindy, Andrea, Gita and families; cousin Gabriella and family; and many dear friends in Canada and Hungary. Predeceased by his brother and sister Stephen and Terry in Hungary. Dear brother-in-law to the late Thomas (late Ann), late Andrew (survived by wife Elizabeth), Sarolta (Sunil) and late cousin Joe (late Erna). Former employee of March Canada (Marsh McLennan Co.). Passionately played, coached and supported soccer. Alex lived a beautiful life and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at the Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. (west of Warden Ave.), on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 11 – 1 p.m. Funeral Service to follow. At service time, a maximum of 30 family members and close friends will be allowed. Interment at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Ln. (Don Mills Rd., south of Steeles Ave.). Condolences may be placed online at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
If desired, donations to JUMP START (Canadian Tire) or Scarborough Health Network Foundation would be greatly appreciated.