VARGA, SANDOR "ALEXANDER" Passed away peacefully at Leacock Care Centre, Orillia, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Irene Varga. Cherished father of Alison (Paul), Valerie (Stephen) and the late Christy (Andrew). Grandpa Alex to Emma, Amy, Jack, Jessica, and Samantha. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Leacock Care Centre Orillia would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
