AIKEN, Sandra Ada It is with great sadness the family announce the peaceful passing of Sandra Ada Aiken, in her 80th year at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James William Aiken (2000). Loving mother of Linda and Gene, Elisa and Dave, James and Odette, Jon and Karen and her late daughter Laura. Cherished grandmother of Becky, Caitlin, Lukas, Samantha, Mitchell, James Raymond, William, Amber, Sebastian, and the late Tyler and great-granddaughter Alyssa. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, 905-898-2100, on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 5:30 p.m., with visitation 1 hour prior from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Alzheimer Society in Sandra's name would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019