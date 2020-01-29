|
MOFFATT, SANDRA ANN (nee McMULLEN) Passed away peacefully with family by her side in her 81st year on January 24, 2020. Beloved wife for 58 years to Alex. Loving mother to Laurie (Glenn) Zavitz and Lesile (David) McGuire. Proud grandmother to Matthew, Caitlyn and Cassie. Remembered by her sisters and brothers-in-law Mary (Gary) Duncan, Susan (Dave) Schultz, and sisters-in-law Marnie Borer and Mary Robinson, survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandy was born in Toronto, she attended Humberside Collegiate Institute and graduated from University of Toronto with a degree in Physical and Health Education. She enjoyed playing tennis, a good game of bridge, and spending time with family at the cottage in Muskoka. Family and friends are invited to the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME – SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East (west of Warden Avenue) on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3 – 5 and 7 – 9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020