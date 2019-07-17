BEATTY, SANDRA Sandra died peacefully at St. Peter's Palliative Care Hospital in Hamilton on July 15, 2019, in her 81st year. Sandra's love of family, friends, cooking, going to the cottage with her parents and dachshunds, reading and sending emails, sharing a joke will be missed. Loving wife of the late Bill Beatty (deceased 20 years). Sandra and Bill met in Toronto, lived in Vancouver and she gave up her career at IBM to settle in Dundas and raise their family. Sister to the late Donna Hull (Doug) and Aunt to Barbara Hull (Adam) and their son Archie. Mother to Steve Beatty (Debbie) and Denise Di Petta (Mario). Grandmother to Tyler, Ryan and Alycia Beatty and Dani and Nick Di Petta. Sandra's family and friends are feeling a loss, but we have memories to share. A special mention to: "The Gang", Gail and Bill B., Allan and Betty M., Matt C., Donna C. and Giovanna M. who had a significant role in her life over the years. Cremation will take place. A Celebration of Sandra's life will take place at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson Street, Ancaster, 905-648-3852, on Friday, July 19, 2019, between 12 - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate your donation to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. We would like to thank the staff of Meadowlands Retirement Residence, The General and St. Peter's Hospitals for their care of Sandra. We would also like to thank Marie-Louise, Evelina and Joanne from The House Butler for their attentive care and companionship to Sandra whilst in Hospital. Sandra would want people to remember fond memories.

