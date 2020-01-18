Home

WOOD, SANDRA CAROL (nee REDMOND) Surrounded by family, passed away at Ajax General Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister, Sandra was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years George and her brother William Redmond. Survived by her children Carol Anne Wood (Scott Callahan), Suzanne Marie Wood, Andrew Wood (Donna Wood), Cathleen Wood (William McBride) and Karen Elizabeth Wright (Dave Wright), her grandchildren Christine Wood (Chad Parrott), Sandi Berenguer (Chris Gerro), Andrea Wood, Billy McBride, Karen Jackson (Thomas Jackson), Vanessa Servinis-Wood (James Hinkson), Ryan McBride and great-grandchildren Eric, Isaiah, Emily, Jaeden, Austin, Carter, Elliott, and Lily. Sandra is also survived by her sister-in-law Patricia Redmond friend, confidante and big sister for 65 years. Sandra committed her life to her family bringing warmth, love and fun to every moment and worked tirelessly as an independent contractor for The Toronto Star for over 30 years until her retirement. Sandra was a kind and generous spirit who was loved by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Funeral Service 12 p.m. Reception to follow at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave. in Markham. Sandra will be laid to rest at Buttonville Cemetery following the reception. Flowers are appreciated and any donations, in lieu of flowers, in Sandra's name to Diabetes Canada would also be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
