SANDRA CYNTHIA "SANDY" (PETERSON) ANDREWS
ANDREWS (formerly PETERSON), SANDRA CYNTHIA "SANDY" (nee KING) December 7, 1937 – June 27, 2020 Following an accidental fall down a flight of stairs, Sandy passed away peacefully, among friends and colleagues, at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Alex King, her mother, Marjorie King (McBride), her sister, Gail Pugh and her husbands, James Andrews and Oscar Peterson. She is survived by her stepmother, Claire King, her sister, Helen Morgan (the late Robert), her brother, William "Bill" King (Sylvie Lavoie) and a great many stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Born in Kirkland Lake and raised in Kitchener, Hamilton and Toronto, Sandy graduated from Etobicoke Collegiate and Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing. She immediately began working at TGH as an OR nurse during the beginning of open heart surgeries. She became a Head OR nurse at TGH and at Grace Hospital in Toronto. Soon thereafter, she met, fell in love with and married jazz pianist, Oscar Peterson and she travelled most of the world with him for the 60's and first part of the 70's. Sandy and Oscar divorced in 1974 and she began working in the customer service department of Sears Canada. Sandy continued at Sears until she married James Andrews, after which she moved to Nashville, TN, for the next 12 years. Since returning to Canada in 2000, she has travelled to Nashville once or twice a year to maintain all the close friendships developed during her time there. Upon her return to Canada, she returned to college to requalify as a registered nurse. She then joined Collingwood General and Marine Hospital from which she retired on her 80th birthday. Sandy was a very busy person. She was an avid golfer and bridge player and was very involved with Probus, the Cinema Club and book clubs. She was a voracious reader and a lover of all music, but especially jazz. She was a philanthropist, a wonderful cook and fabulous baker. She was an extraordinary hostess. Always there to help any and all of her friends and family, she was an extremely generous woman loved by all. She had incredible presence in any situation with a smile and infectious laugh that could be heard everywhere. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. The family wish to thank the medical staff at both Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and Sunnybrook Hospital Critical Care Unit for the extraordinary care given to Sandy. Collingwood Hospital, in particular, went above and beyond in both the care and kindness given to Sandy and that shown to the family. Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life will be held when conditions allow it. Sandy always loved a good party. Donations to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Friends may visit Sandy's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
June 30, 2020
So saddened to hear of Sandys death. She was such a delight and we always enjoyed visiting with her. Sandy lit up the room with her smile and laugher ! She was so interested in hearing about family and was there to support her extended King / Hanna family. We had many good times with Sandy when we visited Alex and Claire with our Aunt Margy. Great memories. Sandy will be missed by all who knew her !
David and Betty Lindsay
Family
