So saddened to hear of Sandys death. She was such a delight and we always enjoyed visiting with her. Sandy lit up the room with her smile and laugher ! She was so interested in hearing about family and was there to support her extended King / Hanna family. We had many good times with Sandy when we visited Alex and Claire with our Aunt Margy. Great memories. Sandy will be missed by all who knew her !

David and Betty Lindsay

