DABBS, SANDRA It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Dabbs on July 18, 2019, at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie. Sandra was born in Toronto on November 13, 1940, to John McAvoy and Margaret Gallaway. Beloved sister of Bernice Coules, loving mother and mother-in-law to Diane and Alex Retieffe, Barbara Teoli, Loreen Teoli and Joel Krivy, cherished grandmother to Sara, Jon, Leni, Alex and Kate and devoted partner of David Rakowski. The family will receive friends at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., Toronto, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd. A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, July 24th at 11 a.m. at the Ward Funeral Home, followed by interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019
