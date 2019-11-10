SANDRA Di CRESCE

Service Information
Glendale Funeral Home & Cemetery
1810 Albion Rd.
Etobicoke, ON
M9W 5T1
(416)-679-1803
Obituary

Di CRESCE, SANDRA (nee BLAND) Passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Etobicoke General Hospital, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Peter for over 60 years. Loving mother of Cindy (Gord), Chris and Peter W. (Josephine). Proud grandmother of Harrison. Sadly missed by her sister Sharon (Rod). Dearly missed by her entire extended family and all those who knew her. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Visitation will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Wednesday, November 13th from 6-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. in the Glendale Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 10, 2019
