Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Doreen DAVIS. View Sign

DAVIS, Sandra Doreen In Loving Memory of Sandra Doreen Davis. Born in Lucea, Hanover, Jamaica, to Mother Vinett Crooks and Father Frederick Keddo. Sister of 6. Wife of Wesley Davis – Married, March 13, 1988 (31 years), in Toronto, Ontario. Mother to Samantha Davis (30), Derron Davis (26) and Jayden Davis (12). Built a home and raised her family in Barrie, Ontario. She was an outstanding Mother, loving and supportive Wife, a special Aunt to many, and a true, unique, classy Lady. A good neighbour to all. Our mother loved the colour blue, eating mangos and she always let us know just how much she adored us. Our sweet Mommy, we love you and we miss you. Sandra Doreen Davis (Keddo) May 7, 1967 to February 25, 2019. Viewing at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Bethlehem United Church, 1 Lewsyn Rd., North York, ON, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Final resting place, York Cemetery. Condolences may be left at



DAVIS, Sandra Doreen In Loving Memory of Sandra Doreen Davis. Born in Lucea, Hanover, Jamaica, to Mother Vinett Crooks and Father Frederick Keddo. Sister of 6. Wife of Wesley Davis – Married, March 13, 1988 (31 years), in Toronto, Ontario. Mother to Samantha Davis (30), Derron Davis (26) and Jayden Davis (12). Built a home and raised her family in Barrie, Ontario. She was an outstanding Mother, loving and supportive Wife, a special Aunt to many, and a true, unique, classy Lady. A good neighbour to all. Our mother loved the colour blue, eating mangos and she always let us know just how much she adored us. Our sweet Mommy, we love you and we miss you. Sandra Doreen Davis (Keddo) May 7, 1967 to February 25, 2019. Viewing at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Bethlehem United Church, 1 Lewsyn Rd., North York, ON, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Final resting place, York Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca Funeral Home R.S. Kane Funeral Home

6150 Yonge Street

North York , ON M2M 3W9

(416) 221-1159 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close