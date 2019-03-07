DAVIS, Sandra Doreen In Loving Memory of Sandra Doreen Davis. Born in Lucea, Hanover, Jamaica, to Mother Vinett Crooks and Father Frederick Keddo. Sister of 6. Wife of Wesley Davis – Married, March 13, 1988 (31 years), in Toronto, Ontario. Mother to Samantha Davis (30), Derron Davis (26) and Jayden Davis (12). Built a home and raised her family in Barrie, Ontario. She was an outstanding Mother, loving and supportive Wife, a special Aunt to many, and a true, unique, classy Lady. A good neighbour to all. Our mother loved the colour blue, eating mangos and she always let us know just how much she adored us. Our sweet Mommy, we love you and we miss you. Sandra Doreen Davis (Keddo) May 7, 1967 to February 25, 2019. Viewing at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Bethlehem United Church, 1 Lewsyn Rd., North York, ON, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Final resting place, York Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019