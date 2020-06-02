BANNICK, SANDRA ELIZABETH (nee PORTER) Passed away at Stratford General Hospital on May 31, 2020, at the age of 80. Wife of the late Agustus "Gus" Bannick. Survived by her children Sara-Jane Aitken (Gord) and Jason Bannick. Grandmother of Rowan and Porter, sister of Gail Page (John, deceased), Jane Parkes (John) and Bill Porter (Shirley). Also missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Sandra was born in St. Marys but lived and raised her family in Toronto and worked for the Royal Bank of Canada until her retirement in 1994, when she moved back to St. Marys. Her greatest loves in life were her family, hosting gatherings of family and friends and travel. Cremation to take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Marys Healthcare Foundation. Arrangements with the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820). Online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 2, 2020.