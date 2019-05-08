TRAVIS, Sandra Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late John (2007). Survived by her mother Jean Gallagher and her Aunt Eleanor Lascelles. Loving mother of Ann and her husband Steve Rhone, and her son Paul and his wife Denise. Proud Grandma of Michael, Heather, Ethan and Evan. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (403/Dundas) on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at the funeral home on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Glen Oaks. If desired, donations may be made to the Mississauga Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019