BADOV, SANDRA ELLEN (nee BRYAN) Passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Etobicoke General Hospital, in her 77th year. She is now reunited with her husband John, her brother Donald, her parents and all of her beloved cats and dogs from over the years. Loving mother to Janet (Charlie), Jonathan (Carrie Anne) and Alex (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Verity, Mannix and Rane. Sandra will be missed by her family and all of her wonderful friends who brought her so much joy. Sandra's wishes were that no service be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto Cat Rescue or a local animal shelter would be welcome and appreciated.

