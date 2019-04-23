REDDITT, SANDRA "SANDI" ELLEN Of Goderich, Ontario A vibrant life extinguished too early in her 68th year on Friday, April 19, 2019. Surrounded by family and friends at Stratford General Hospital, Sandi passed away peacefully after a 30-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Lovingly remembered by her best friend and husband Paul of 45 years, her three children Adam (Amanda), Luc (Tayler) and Leah (Nicholas) Pecoskie nee Redditt, two grandchildren Blake and Ryleigh, her Murphy siblings and their spouses, numerous Redditt in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours and all of those individuals in the Milton community who knew Sandi during her more vibrant years. Sandi was hard not to like, in fact she was easy to love. With an easy and infectious smile and energy to spare, Sandi balanced her life with work, family and volunteering at a level few could match. The family would like to invite all of those who knew Sandi to share memories of her life together at the Country Heritage Park - Conestoga Room, 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, on Sunday, May 5th from 1:00–4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Parkinson Canada in Sandi's memory. All of those who knew Sandi will forever be in awe of her resiliency and courageous spirit. Arrangements entrusted to the Falconer Funeral Homes, Bluewater Chapel, Goderich. Condolences for the family may be placed at www.falconerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019