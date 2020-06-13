HAYWORTH, Sandra Gail August 12, 1945 – June 9, 2020 Peacefully after a long illness, survived by her beloved husband Donald Lapenny, her sons Anton Alexiou (Shelly), Alexander Alexiou (Jennifer), stepsons Brian and Michael (Shawn) Lapenny and grandsons Noah and John Alexiou. Sandy was a gifted artist and sculptor whose creations were admired by many in the Bahamas and Canada. She had the unique gift of turning a house into a home and making everyone who entered feel welcome and cherished. She was the eldest of eight girls born to Donald and Jean Hayworth (both deceased). She is survived by her sisters Patricia, Sheila, Moira (Don), Katherine, Donna (Marc), Cynthia and Mairi (Chris). Sandy was a much loved aunt to Asher (Desiree), Isabella, Shannon (Blake) and Hannah. Predeceased by nephew Will. According to her wishes, her ashes will be spread on Rose Island, the Bahamas by her sons. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired can be made to The Scott Mission in Toronto or charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store