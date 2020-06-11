SANDRA GALE GODOVITZ
GODOVITZ, SANDRA GALE (nee DARNBROUGH) July 22, 1943 – June 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully, in her 76th year, at Princess Margaret Hospital, with loving family by her side in her final days. Beloved wife of Teddy Godovitz Jr. for 56 joyous and adventurous years. Adored mother of Stephen (Anita), Kimberley (Sam) and Tracy (Scott). Devoted Nana and proud hockey/lacrosse/swim/dance fan of Madison, Colton, Logan, Sophie and Ryan. Cherished sister of Arthur, Daniel and Michael. A compassionate and loving friend to all, Sandy had a remarkable ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Sandy will be profoundly missed and always remembered by the relatives and friends she touched. Immense gratitude to the caregivers at Princess Margaret Hospital for providing compassionate care and support, notably during this time when we the family often couldn't. Cremation and a Private Immediate Family Service will take place; a "Celebration of Life" to honour Sandy's memory, will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital. There is great comfort in knowing Mum is riding her bike and reading a book once again! Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
June 9, 2020
Steve I'm so sorry for the loss your mom. My thoughts and prayers to you and the family. Love Donna
Donna Laird
