KOZA, SANDRA GENE 1946 - 2019 Entered into peace with her family by her side at Hamilton General Hospital, on December 31, 2019. Cherished wife of Willie and mother of Willy Jr. (Cheryl). Sandra will be deeply missed by her close friends and extended family. The love of Willie's life, Sandra will be remembered for her sense of humour, generosity and unconditional support of all those she loved. A celebration of life will be held in spring 2020. Donations in Sandra's name can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020